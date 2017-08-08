C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Honda stolen from Bayshore mall

August 7, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Civic stolen last week from Bayshore Mall near the George Town waterfront.

The car a 1995 model was last seen around 8 am last Thursday (3 August) when the owner parked it at the George Town Mall.

It was discovered missing around 8 pm that same day.

The Honda Civic bears the registration number 95 551 and is blue in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: