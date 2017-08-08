Honda stolen from Bayshore mall

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Civic stolen last week from Bayshore Mall near the George Town waterfront.

The car a 1995 model was last seen around 8 am last Thursday (3 August) when the owner parked it at the George Town Mall.

It was discovered missing around 8 pm that same day.

The Honda Civic bears the registration number 95 551 and is blue in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

