Honda stolen from Bayshore mall

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Civic stolen last week from Bayshore Mall near the George Town waterfront.
The car a 1995 model was last seen around 8 am last Thursday (3 August) when the owner parked it at the George Town Mall.
It was discovered missing around 8 pm that same day.
The Honda Civic bears the registration number 95 551 and is blue in colour.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the anonymous tip line at 949-7777.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.