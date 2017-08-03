Hope resident appeals to gov’t

The Hope Foundation currently houses nine recovering drug addicts and over the weekend they hosted a barbecue for residents and visitors to the half way house.

Hope Foundation’s Operational Manager Brent Hydes said the government spends over $58k annually towards rent, utilities and staff members at the foundation.

Some of the residents at the half way house are working daily to re-integrate into society after incarceration for drug-related and other offences.

Dwayne Bush a resident at “Hope” and former convict said the government should include the foundation in correctional efforts as a way to save money spent to sustain inmates at Northward.

“A half way house like this if government worked with 10 inmates getting released from prison it would save them 700-thousand dollars for a year if they have an opportunity like this to get stable employment, get back on their feet,” Mr. Bush explained.

The most recent information from Her Majesty’s Prison Service said $69k per year is spent to house one inmate.

Cayman 27’s Mario has more.

