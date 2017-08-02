HSA commends teen first responder, confirms 21 minute response time

The Health Services Authority (HSA) is commending a Newlands teenager who stopped to render aid at an accident scene Sunday night, but it says its ambulance arrived more quickly than the teen may have realised.

16-year old Gabriel Watler said he was on his way to his grandma’s house when he came across the crash, and saw a woman in distress. He utilised his recent emergency first response training to assess the woman’s condition and comfort her until an ambulance arrived, which he said took about an hour.

The HSA said in times of crisis, minutes may seem like hours. The HSA told Cayman 27 its records indicate an ambulance arrived much sooner.

“We commend Gabriel Watler, who was on the scene at the time of the accident, for rendering immediate assistance,” said the HSA through a spokesperson Tuesday. “The EMS team was engaged in other patient transports at the time the call was received, including a transport to Health City Cayman Islands. They responded immediately upon notification of the incident; an ambulance was dispatched and arrived on the scene within 21 minutes.”

