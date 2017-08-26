Humane Society discuss changing attitudes towards Pitbulls

The Department of Agriculture does not allow Pitbull’s entry to the islands. Deeming them to be a dangerous breed.

The debate is nothing new, but the head of the Humane Society Lesley Walker today calls for government to reconsider.

Lesley Walker says, “A lot of countries are reviewing breed specific legislation and looking at how it can be more effective. Possibly revoke it and introduce something that’s more aimed at responsible ownership of all dogs, regardless of breed.”

Ms. Walker said it is not the breed, but how a dog is cared for that affects it’s behavior.

