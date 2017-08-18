Hurricane centre confirms system close to Barbados

The Cayman Islands Weather Service confirmed a tropical cyclone is currently east of Barbados.

Chief Meteorologist Kerry Power said the National Hurricane Centre has issued an advisory on potential tropical cyclone number 9 which Mr. Powery said is about 365 miles east of Barbados.

The National Hurricane Centre said it might become a tropical storm later Thursday night (17 Aug).

“Although they do expect the storm to become a topical storm later this evening they have an airline flight this evening to verify the values that they’re seeing,” Mr. Powery explained.

Mr. Powery said the system currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

