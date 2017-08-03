Hyman injures hamstring, out of IAAF Worlds

Sprinter Kemar Hyman is out of the IAAF World Championships this weekend after suffering a hamstring strain in practice Friday. Hyman had been battling nagging injuries all season and says this latest setback is disappointing.

“It was just a regular practice with my coach. I was at practice, everything felt good but on the last run it just went bad. I was just hoping for the best. I went in and saw the trainer. It’s a strain.”

Jamal Walton is now the only Caymanian that will compete in London, running in the 400-meters.

The IAAF World Championships begin this Friday 4th August.

