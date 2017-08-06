C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

IAAF Worlds: Walton runs 45.16, finishes 4th in third heat of semi-finals

August 6, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Jamal Walton finished 4th (45.16 seconds) in the third heat of the men’s 400 meters at the IAAF World Championships in London this afternoon. Running in the 8th lane, Walton got out to a fast start but Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, Jamaica’s Demish Gaye and USA’s Gil Roberts pulled away from the pack. Walton will not advance to the finals.

At 18 years of age, this was Walton’s first time appearing at the IAAF World Championships and was Cayman’s sole athlete at the event. Earlier this summer, Walton won gold at the Under-20 Pan-American Championships in Peru, breaking the Cayman Islands national record for the second time this year with a time of 44.99 seconds.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: