IAAF Worlds: Walton runs 45.16, finishes 4th in third heat of semi-finals

Cayman’s Jamal Walton finished 4th (45.16 seconds) in the third heat of the men’s 400 meters at the IAAF World Championships in London this afternoon. Running in the 8th lane, Walton got out to a fast start but Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, Jamaica’s Demish Gaye and USA’s Gil Roberts pulled away from the pack. Walton will not advance to the finals.

At 18 years of age, this was Walton’s first time appearing at the IAAF World Championships and was Cayman’s sole athlete at the event. Earlier this summer, Walton won gold at the Under-20 Pan-American Championships in Peru, breaking the Cayman Islands national record for the second time this year with a time of 44.99 seconds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

