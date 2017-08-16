Immigration warns of phishing scam

The Department of Immigration (DOI) has issued a phishing scam alert warning the public not to open any emails from the address info at immigration.gov.ky.

According to Government Information Services statement today (15 August) a fake email purporting to be from the department has been received by various immigration clients. The email entitled is new rules and requirements.

The DOI said the email is not from them, but is a form a malware which can harm computers once opened and possibly networks.

It says any changes to laws, ruled or regulations will be posted on official websites.

