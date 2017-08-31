C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Culture News

Increasing cultural awareness

August 30, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One former speaker of the house wants to see more Caymanian history and culture in the education system.

Chairman of the Bodden Town Heritage Committee, Mary Lawrence, says Cayman’s history should be taught throughout all school grades, otherwise, as time goes on, the culture will not be as prominent in society.

“We teach them social studies from all over the world, geography, everything else, we don’t know anything about how we developed socially, we don’t know anything about social studies as it relates to Cayman,” said Chairman of Bodden Town Heritage Committee, Mary Lawrence.

She pointed out that at the Nurse Josie’s Heritage site in Bodden Town, mostly primary schools visit, but she says she wants to see more middle and high school classes visiting, to learn about Cayman’s culture and heritage.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: