Increasing the allowance for Cayman’s Seafarers

Living on a stipend of five hundred and fifty dollars a month is no easy feat, especially with the cost of living increasing, but former seafarer John Crosby Walton says he is hoping government recognises the struggle, he and his fellow seafarers face living on that measley sum and makes a change, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has the report.

“I’ve been in a typhoon in the pacific on a liberty ship,” said Seaman, John Crosby Walton.

John Crosby Walton is a Seaman who was on the open waters for 15 years and relies on Government’s stipend to seafarers of five hundred and fifty dollars.

“It’s really not enough but that is what they give us and there is nothing we can do about it but accept it,” said Mr. Walton.

With that money, it limits Mr. Walton’s spending capability and saves where he can.

“If it wasn’t for Fosters Food Fair, I don’t think a lot of us would be able to make it because they always have a special, that’s one thing with them , so that’s what we kind of survive on,” said Mr. Walton.

MLA Kenneth Bryan is taking a motion to the Legislative Assembly proposing an increase of the stipend to one-thousand dollars a month and he’s hoping for support.

“These gentlemen and their spouses are deserving of the right amount of assistance to survive in this country just simply based on what they have done, one can argue that without them today we may not have the Cayman Islands that we have, I mean they are the core blocks to our foundation,” said MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Walton and those like him, an increase is welcomed as he can pay his bills and have money left over to save.

“Well you can’t be greedy, it would be much more than we are getting now and it would be a very big help,” said Mr. Walton.

President of the Seafarers Association, John Douglas, he is hopeful that the motion will pass.

“I have spoken with some other MLA’s who agree we should get a raise, so I know, or feel good that it will be done,” said President of the Seafarers Association, John Douglas.

For years many have been clamouring for an increase in stipends like those given to Seafarers, the Legislative Assembly is expected to meet next Wednesday and its expected that Mr. Bryan’s motion will be added to the agenda.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

