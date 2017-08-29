Investigations into car fire in GT continue

Police and Fire Services officials are currently investigating a car fire in George Town over the weekend.

Police say just before 1:45 am Saturday (26 August) Emergency responders got a report of a vehicle fire at a residence on Birchwood Street.

No one was in the Honda Stream at the time and no one was injured.

Fire services extinguished the fire and say no damage was done to any other properties in the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police confidential tip line at 949-7777.

