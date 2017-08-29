C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Investigations into car fire in GT continue

August 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police and Fire Services officials are currently investigating a car fire in George Town over the weekend.

Police say just before 1:45 am Saturday (26 August) Emergency responders got a report of a vehicle fire at a residence on Birchwood Street.

No one was in the Honda Stream at the time and no one was injured.

Fire services extinguished the fire and say no damage was done to any other properties in the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

