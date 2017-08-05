C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Jamaican doctor killed near Owen Roberts airport is laid to rest

August 4, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Dr Vary Jones-Leslie, the visiting doctor who was killed near the Owen Roberts airport last month, has been laid to rest.

Yesterday the 62-year-old doctor was given a final send-off at a funeral service held in her home parish, Spanish Town, Jamaica.

Officials from the Health Services Authority, where she worked as a visiting doctor, attended the service.

Dr Jones-Leslie died on 18 July, one day after she was struck by a taxi on Roberts Drive near the airport. A 69-year-old man from Bodden Town is on police bail following the incident.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said the loss of Dr. Jones-Leslie has impacted everyone in very profound way.

She said,” We were honoured to know her in different capacities over many years, whether it was as a friend, colleague, mentor or physician.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: