Jamaican doctor killed near Owen Roberts airport is laid to rest

Dr Vary Jones-Leslie, the visiting doctor who was killed near the Owen Roberts airport last month, has been laid to rest.

Yesterday the 62-year-old doctor was given a final send-off at a funeral service held in her home parish, Spanish Town, Jamaica.

Officials from the Health Services Authority, where she worked as a visiting doctor, attended the service.

Dr Jones-Leslie died on 18 July, one day after she was struck by a taxi on Roberts Drive near the airport. A 69-year-old man from Bodden Town is on police bail following the incident.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said the loss of Dr. Jones-Leslie has impacted everyone in very profound way.

She said,” We were honoured to know her in different capacities over many years, whether it was as a friend, colleague, mentor or physician.”

