C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Jamaicans celebrating 55 years of Independence on Cardinall Avenue

August 4, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cardinal Avenue was shut down today (August 4) as Cayman’s Jamaican community celebrated 55 years of Independence, we bring you some highlights from the festivities.

Jamaica celebrates its 55th year of Independence on the 6th of August.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: