Jamaicans in Cayman celebrate 55 years of independence.

On Sunday 6th August, Jamaica officially celebrates its 55th independence, it’s the day they were freed from British rule.

Tomorrow Cayman’s Jamaican population is celebrating the milestone, but before that Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter caught up with some of those commemorating the occasion to find out what it means to them.

“The first week of August, Jamaicans like Omar “Bling” Williams are getting ready to celebrate their roots and culture.

“Wearing the colours of Jamaica , the music , the festive about it, the festive moment, the festive vibe,” said up and coming reggae artist Omar “Bling” Williams.

Rudolph “Blemo” Ross says it is an important part of Jamaica’s history.

“It was slavery time in the early days, so for us to be freed by the British it was a very very good day and it was a great day that we always celebrate,” said Windsor Park Community council member, Rudolph “Blemo” Ross.

Mr. Ross says in history a riot occurred over three parishes and that influenced the British to abolish slavery.

“It was a riot, people who was jailed and some was killed and it followed after that, the British realized they should free the slaves,” said Mr. Ross.

At this beauty salon, some festive hairstyles are being created and hair stylist Jackie Powery says slavery might be abolished in her home country but….

“For me to say Jamaica is independent, some way, but, the real independence is the mind of the people, when they can speak for themselves,” said Hair Stylist, Jackie Powery.

For Mr. Omar Williams, emancipation may have happened, but the people are still slaves.

“Where money is the slave master, you don’t work , money don’t come to you . You have to work for the money,” said Omar “Bling” Williams.

Jamaica was a British colony from 1655 after capturing it from the Spanish and it became a British colony from 1707 till 1962 when it became independent.

Cardinall Avenue is expected to be closed to vehicular traffic tomorrow evening for the Independence day celebrations.

