Julene Banks remembered for works in law and community

Cayman is mourning the loss of a community activist, social worker and pioneering figure among women in local law and politics.

Ms. Julene Banks passed away this weekend after battling cancer. The former Triple-C student went on to become an attorney in the early 90’s.

She’s credited with, among other achievements, helping craft the children’s law (1995), as well as the National Drug Council law.

Her years of service in the community was honoured with Cayman’s Badge of Honour award for the New Year 2010.

Ms. Banks was 58 years old.

