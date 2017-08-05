Kidpreneur workshop

For this week’s Business Beat, we give you an inside look on a seminar encouraging kids to be the entrepreneurs of their dreams.

The Kid-Preneur workshop was hosted last Saturday at the George Town library by the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA), to encourage parents to get their children engaged in business skills using the internet.

The parents learned about market research and brand development to create a business, which can help increase Cayman’s gross domestic product.

“Our GDP isn’t where it’s supposed to be and that’s mainly because we’re not producing enough and if you’re not helping the next generation produce then you’re going to set yourself up for failure in the long run,” said Christopher Hadome, YEA Cayman Founder.

For more information on the Young Entrepreneurs Association, http://yea.ky/

