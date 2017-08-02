We catch up with distance running specialist Kerri Kanuga who recently ran in the 2017 Badwater 135 Ultra Marathon in California, crossing the finish line 6th overall for females, 32nd overall out of 95 entrants with a time of 36:39.18. The race covers 135 miles non-stop from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, is the known as the most demanding and extreme running race offered anywhere on the planet.
Let’s Talk Sports: Kerri Kanuga
August 2, 2017
1 Min Read
