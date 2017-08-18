Lobster Pot helps to treat and educate summer camp kids

A little bit of manners goes a long way and one former political hopeful says it’s never too early to instill some gentility into Cayman’s youth.

Catherine Tyson and kids from her Island Hop Summer Camp, which teaches kids social graces whilst learning more about Cayman were hosted by the team at Lobster Pot restaurant. Where they experienced fine dining and learned more about etiquette.

Mrs. Tyson felt that it is important for children to understand how to behave in social settings as it helps them learn how to conduct themselves in certain settings. Which will be useful for them as adults in the professional world. “As a Caymanian that’s something that’s missing from our own people. I do believe that education number one is the key to it. Education as well as socialization.”

General Manager of the Lobster Pot Niels Schulze-Gattermann says he feels proud along with the rest of the staff to be able to host these kids and be a part of this experience with them.

“Kids who maybe, not having the opportunity to eat or dine around or getting the education back home it’s important especially, to have the moment here.”

