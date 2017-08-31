Man charged with rape and assault screams at Judge

A rape trial is postponed in Grand Court after the defendant screamed at the judge.

An angered and emotional Gary Hurlston became increasingly agitated and yelled several times at Justice Charles Quinn that he was being set up and the complainant was destroying his life.

The volatile reaction came shortly after Justice Quinn scolded Mr. Hurlston for filming a witness during court proceedings. Despite his apologies, Justice Quinn felt that Mr. Hurlston’s intentions were to intimidate the witness.

Mr. Hurlston is charged with rape, assault causing bodily harm, threats to kill and abduction.

The trial resumes tomorrow as the complainant was too distraught to make an appearance, but will testify on the witness stand tomorrow.

