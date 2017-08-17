Man escapes car on fire

One driver escaped serious injury on Wednesday (16 Aug) when his Jeep burst into flames along the waterfront prompting the temporary closure of North Church Street, George Town.

The incident occurred around 12.30 p.m. Police said they responded with other emergency personnel to a 911 call about a vehicle engulfed in flames outside a restaurant in the area.

Eye-witness Deirdre McFarlane said she was stunned by the sight.

“A colleague of mine he said he saw some smoke and I looked out and there was a car blazing, It started small in the engine area and then it quickly progressed to the remainder of the vehicle,” Ms. McFarlane said.

The Fire Department said an electrical fire in the vehicle caused the blaze and fire officer Colbert Miller said firefighters spoke to the driver who said he was OK.

