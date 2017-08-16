Man stabbed at McField Square

Police are now looking for a man who allegedly stabbed and assaulted another at McField Square on Sunday, during a fight. Police say the men are known to each other.

According to the RCIPS the man received a stab wound to the leg during the altercation and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and later released.

Police say on Sunday they responded to a report of a fight at McField Square but no one was there when they arrived. The victim later went to police and reported that he had been stabbed.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

