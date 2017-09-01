C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News Politics

Miller questions land sales; ‘The process must be transparent’

August 31, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller calls for Government’s planned sale of nearly 80 parcels of crown land to be put on ice. He said there is no need for Government to sell them right now.

Mr Miller raised the red flag on the planned sale last week in the LA when he laid the Public Accounts Committee report following up on past PAC recommendations.

He said the lands up for sale have been attached to that report and he wants it to be put on hold.

“The Government is now boasting of millions of dollars in surplus so why do you want to sell off assets that are growing in value, which land is doing all the time in Cayman, and not costing you a whole pile to maintain when you have all this cash reserves in the bank,” Mr Miller said.

The lands identified in the report for sale are spread through the three islands and include some prime beach front properties. Planning Minister Joey Hew declined to comment on the issue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: