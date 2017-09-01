Miller questions land sales; ‘The process must be transparent’

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller calls for Government’s planned sale of nearly 80 parcels of crown land to be put on ice. He said there is no need for Government to sell them right now.

Mr Miller raised the red flag on the planned sale last week in the LA when he laid the Public Accounts Committee report following up on past PAC recommendations.

He said the lands up for sale have been attached to that report and he wants it to be put on hold.

“The Government is now boasting of millions of dollars in surplus so why do you want to sell off assets that are growing in value, which land is doing all the time in Cayman, and not costing you a whole pile to maintain when you have all this cash reserves in the bank,” Mr Miller said.

The lands identified in the report for sale are spread through the three islands and include some prime beach front properties. Planning Minister Joey Hew declined to comment on the issue.

