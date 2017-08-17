C3 Pure Fibre
Miller, Saunders talk about PAC’s first meeting

August 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Public Accounts Committee met today (16 August) in it’s first session since the election and they tackled social services in their first sitting. Joining Janelle Muttoo was PAC Chairman and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

