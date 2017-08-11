Minister supports health care reform

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said he is fully supportive of Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller’s motion for health care reform to allow affordable rates for the young and elderly.

Mr. Seymour said the country cannot continue to have expensive health care and said the opposition’s motion reflects his own thoughts on health care expenses.

The Health Minister said he’s already begun talks with his ministry to consider the reform.

“We can’t continue bleeding the way we’re bleeding in terms of cost for healthcare and so forth, we definitely need reform it’s on the same wavelength of thought process that I have personally and that some of the stuff I have already started discussing with the Ministry and my Chief Officer,” Mr. Seymour explained.

Mr. Seymour said he is also looking at extending clinic hours and offering more services at local clinics to prevent further clogging at the H.S.A.

