Minister supports health care reform

August 10, 2017
Mario Grey
Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said he is fully supportive of Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller’s motion for health care reform to allow affordable rates for the young and elderly.

Mr. Seymour said the country cannot continue to have expensive health care and said the opposition’s motion reflects his own thoughts on health care expenses.

The Health Minister said he’s already begun talks with his ministry to consider the reform.

“We can’t continue bleeding the way we’re bleeding in terms of cost for healthcare and so forth, we definitely need reform it’s on the same wavelength of thought process that I have personally and that some of the stuff I have already started discussing with the Ministry and my Chief Officer,” Mr. Seymour explained.

Mr. Seymour said he is also looking at extending clinic hours and offering more services at local clinics to prevent further clogging at the H.S.A.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

