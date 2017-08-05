C3 Pure Fibre
Missing boater Henrick-Hydes alive after missing at sea for 5 weeks

August 4, 2017
Kevin Morales
One of the Caymanian men missing at sea for more than a month is alive while it’s reported the other man has died.

Edward Henrick-Hydes — also known as Edward Rivers — survived after more than 40 days lost at sea. Mr. Henrick-Hydes and Chadwick Bodden left Grand Cayman on 23 June for a fishing trip and were scheduled to return 28 June but were not heard from until now.

Mexican media outlets say Mr. Henrick-Hydes said Mr. Bodden died days before he was rescued.

Press in Playa del Carmen say Mr. Henrick-Hydes is in stable condition and has been released from the hospital.

The pair ran into engine trouble during their trip, Mexican media outlets report.

Police confirm a boat was discovered in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week.

A Mexican newspaper says local fisherman discovered the boat and brought Mr. Henrick-Hydes to shore, where he received medical treatment.

Reports vary but they they also detail Mr. Henrick-Hydes saying Mr. Bodden jumped out of the boat at some point.

Family members confirm Mr. Henrick-Hydes’ mother traveled to Mexico to see him.

No other details have been confirmed at this time.

A family member for Mr. Bodden tells Cayman 27 the family is aware of the situation and is seeking clarity on what exactly happened.

