Crime News

Missing girls found

August 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Missing teenaged girls Hayleigh Sciamonte and Moteshia Mothen have been found and are in good health.

According to an RCIPS statement a short while ago, both girls were brought to the West Bay Police Station and are said to be in good health. Hayleigh Sciamonte, age 12, who was missing last month, but later found and Moteshia

Ms Sciamonte, age 12, who was missing last month, but was later found and Ms Mothen, age 14, were discovered missing from the home in which they are currently staying yesterday (9 August) just before 2 pm.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

