Missing girls found

Missing teenaged girls Hayleigh Sciamonte and Moteshia Mothen have been found and are in good health.

According to an RCIPS statement a short while ago, both girls were brought to the West Bay Police Station and are said to be in good health.

Ms Sciamonte, age 12, who was missing last month, but was later found and Ms Mothen, age 14, were discovered missing from the home in which they are currently staying yesterday (9 August) just before 2 pm.

