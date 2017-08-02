More take the stand for Ato Stephens trial

Three athletes formerly coached by Ato Stephens testified in Grand Court Tuesday.

The questioning in part centred around the order Mr. Stephens would drop them off after practice. Which is when the alleged victim claims Mr. Stephens assaulted her.

The three athletes – who can not be named because of a court order – denied claims by the victim that she was often the last to be dropped off by the coach.

They all shared similar versions stating that the 14 year old girl was usually one of the first to be dropped home because of the route Mr. Stephens would take. All three said to their knowledge she was never the last to be taken home.

Mr. Stephens remains steadfast that he did not engage in any sexual activity with the minor. Only admitting to participating in inappropriate message exchanges with her and a relationship that began to develop between them.

Despite the testimony of the teammates, Crown Prosecutor Cheryll Richards reminded Judge Michael Woods that, “evidence from the messages support aspects of her statement.” And that he displayed an overwhelming sexual interest for her.

She went on to say the then coach, “made sexual comments and when asked could offer no explanation. He begged her parents not to take it to the police, there was a consciousness of guilt on his part .”

Ms. Richards contended the relationship had reached a point of emotional and sexual connection with Mr. Stephens even texting the teenage girl once that it was, “sweet of you to always give me what I wanted.”

