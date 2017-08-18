Mother reports father for beating child

A father who was sentenced for cruelty to his nine-year-old has been placed on a bond for 12 months of good behaviour.

Demian Ricardo Barboram has been ordered to keep the peace for 12 months and enter recognizance of $1,500 for the offence.

Magistrate Grace Donalds handed down the sentence Wednesday (16 Aug) in court.

Mr. Barboram was taken to court after his child’s mother told the police he beat the child resulting in injuries on the thighs and buttocks area.

Court documents said the police responded to the residence and took photos.

The child was medically examined and interviewed and witness statements were taken.

Mr. Barboram was conditionally discharged with a good behaviour bond.

