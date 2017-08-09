Motorcyclist injured in crash

An early morning crash on Crewe Road lands one George Town man in the hospital.

According to police, just after 8 am today (8 August) a motorcyclist was riding along Crewe Road when he lost control and collided with a wall.

Police say the 20-year-old man received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He received treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The motorcycle was extensively damaged while the wall received minor damage.

The crash caused a partial blockage of Crewe Road this morning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

