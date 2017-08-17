N.R.A refutes claims about Smith Road’s roundabout safety

The National Roads Authority (N.R.A.) is refuting claims that the roundabout near Pasadora Place on Smith Road, George Town is unsafe.

The comments follow a call for more road signs on that road following a car accident near the area Tuesday (15 Aug).

An N.R.A Official told Cayman 27 on Wednesday (16 Aug) that Smith Road was checked for proper signage and said they are in place close to the roundabout.

The N.R.A official said the road is deemed safe for commute.

Tuesday 15 (Aug) an accident witness told Cayman 27 he’s reached out to the N.R.A several times about the road’s safety to no avail.

Cayman 27 reached out to the N.R.A for an on camera interview however the supervisor for signs is currently on leave.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

