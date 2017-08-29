National Gallery addresses quarter-million dollar loss

Audited financial statements for the National Gallery show a net loss of more than a quarter million dollars for the 2015/2016 fiscal year. The auditor’s report, read in the Legislative Assembly last week, casts doubt on whether the gallery can continue as a going concern.

Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour said the Gallery lost $261,859 in the 2015/16 financial year. According to the audited report, donations were down by some$37,000 over the previous year. Meanwhile, programme expenses were up around $31,000. Mr. Seymour said while the Gallery’s total revenue has increased 2% over the last four years, net profits have declined some 200% since the Gallery moved into its new facility.

On its surface, the report paints a bleak picture of the Gallery’s financial position, but Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart told Cayman 27 depreciation is to blame for much of the net loss.

“We are now in a 9,000 sq/ft facility in the centre of Seven Mile Beach with workshop space, two galleries, the lecture theatre, so we are a very different organization,” said Ms. Urquhart.

Five years after its move from a 2,000 sq/ft rental facility to its purpose-built home along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, The National Gallery – the youngest of Cayman’s cultural entities – is still lagging behind its sister agencies in one key area.

“Our government grant hasn’t changed in the last five years,” said Ms. Urquhart.

Ms. Urquhart said the gallery relies on government for around 48% of its revenue, just over $400,000 dollars. Compare that to $825,000 for the National Musuem and $650,000 to the National Cultural Foundation.

“Of course, our budget every year has doubled,” said Ms. Urquhart. “We have landscape costs, we have maintenance, we have cleaning, we have all the other things that everyone with a larger facility has, so we work very hard to meet that every year.”

Ms. Urquhart told Cayman 27, given the gallery’s heavy reliance on fundraising, it operates on a cash flow neutral basis. That means as cash flow varies from year to year, the gallery cuts or expands its programming in response.

With the auditor’s report casting a material uncertainty on the Gallery’s ability to continue as a going concern, Ms. Urquhart said the gallery is exploring new revenue streams, while simultaneously keeping its focus on its bread and butter: the programming.

“We need to be very careful that we’re not expending too many staff resources and time with profit generation, because we don’t want to risk our nonprofit programming, which is ultimately what we’re here for,” said Ms. Urquhart.

In the five years since moving into its purpose-built facility, the National Gallery has welcomed more than 100,00 visitors, about 20,000 a year.

It has also hosted more than 5,000 students on tours and held more than 3,000 classes, seminars, and workshops.

Ms. Urquhart told Cayman 27 profits for the current financial year are up, and that’s due to cuts in operating expenses and eliminating loss-making programmes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

