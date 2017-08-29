C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Near $50,000 worth of ganja seized, no suspects held

August 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Law enforcement officers recovered nearly 65 pounds of ganja.

The seizure follows a joint operation between Police, Immigration, and Customs in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay yesterday (27 August.)

Police say no suspects have been held and the investigations are continuing.

Police declined to give a street value for the drugs, but using their December 2016 Street value for ganja in Cayman which ranged between $350 to $800, the seized drugs could be worth around $50, 000.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

