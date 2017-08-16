C3 Pure Fibre
News

No arrests made yet in dirt-bike chase

August 15, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Police said no arrests have been made following Sunday’s (13 Aug) Police chase involving six dirt-bikers riding illegal motorbikes in the Eastern districts.

A police statement on the incident said uniformed police and air operations responded to a call in Rum Point.

They said upon their arrival the half-dozen riders spontaneously sped off in different directions while one of them went onto the beach almost striking people and children on the sand.

Police said this particular rider was not pursued onto the sand but took that course of action on his own.

The incident remains under investigation.

