No arrests yet in West Bay attack

No arrests yet in Friday’s (18 August) attack and assault of a female runner in West Bay.

Today (21 August) police said they are still looking for the male suspect in the incident that occurred near the Barkers National Park in a mangrove trail commonly known as the Dikes.

Police said the incident occurred around 6.30am. The woman was running in the area when she was attacked from behind by a man with a blue t-shirt over his face and wearing beige coloured shorts.

She received some minor scratches. The woman did not require medical attention.

The suspect is said to be 5ft 6″ tall, brown in complexion and possibly in his 20’s.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call George Town police at 949-4222 or the RCIPS tipline at 949-7777.

