Crime News

One of Jamaica’s most wanted held in Cayman

August 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
One of Jamaica’s most wanted men has been arrested in Cayman during a joint Customs, Immigration and Police exercise over the weekend.

According to a Government Information Services statement issued this afternoon (Monday 21 August) the man, who is wanted for serious crimes in the neighbouring island, was arrested Friday (18 August) in the Windsor Park area on suspicion of illegal landing and possession of marijuana.

The statement said the tactical operation was initiated by Immigration, Customs, and Police officers after it was discovered that illegal persons were residing and concealing drugs in the Windsor Park area.

Search warrants were executed during the joint operation and several packages of marijuana concealed in various locations were seized. The Jamaican national was also arrested.

Anyone with information about Immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

