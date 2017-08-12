Outstanding garbage fees grow

The fiscal year is almost over, but the Department of Environment has only managed to collect just under 70% of garbage fees owed to it. It’s a problem the DEH said it’s been struggling with.

Currently, roughly $8.9 million in arrears is owed to DEH and approximately 69% of that is relating to arrears prior to 30 June 2010. The biggest culprits being commercial entities and strata.

Last month DEH warned all bad pay customers to pay up or face penalties.

Over the last five years, that’s from 1 July 2011 to 30 June 2017 the DEH is owed an outstanding balance of $ 2,767,000.00 approximately 31 % of total balance accrued for that period.

As for fees collected for the past three years.

Fiscal 1314 for the period 01 July 2013- 30 June 2014 : $ 2,111,458.96

Fiscal 1415 for the period 01 July 2014-30 June 2015 : $2,370,773.00

Fiscal 1516 for the period 01 July 2015-30 June 2016 : $2,208,672.70

For the Current 18 month fiscal period (YTD) 1 July 2016-31 July 2017 $2,444,061.87 (69.83% of the total amount billed)

