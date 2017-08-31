Owen Roberts airport 1/2 completed expansion

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority says more tourists fly to Cayman on a yearly basis than the Owen Roberts International Airport can handle. That’s why the authority launched a 3-year airport expansion project, to accommodate a potential two million passengers.

The project is half way complete and on track according to CIAA officials.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter joins us to talk about the progress, what’s the latest?

Albert Anderson, CEO of Cayman Islands Aviation Authority, says the expansion is a must for Cayman’s tourism industry to continue to grow. Right now the airport can accommodate a maximum of 500,000 passengers, but the new normal in terms of yearly travelers is closer to one million.

Among the changes coming, the runway will be reinforced, to allow planes like the British Airways triple 7 jet to land and ponds on the west of the runway will be filled, to create more parking opportunities for planes, but Mr. Anderson says the runway will not be extended in length.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

