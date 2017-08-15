Howard Hospitality group, the firm behind the Pageant Beach development, has unveiled its plans for the $285 million seaside resort. The resort includes seven food and beverages outlets and a rooftop bar and grill.
Last week the company released the artist rendering of the 456-room resort which will include a rooftop international spa, rooftop infinity pool and three additional pools. The project will also feature a movie screening room and 35,000 square feet of flexible function space. The project plans are awaiting approvals.
Pageant Beach project artist rendering released
