C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Panton calls Liquor probe discrimination

August 11, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Liquor for Less owner Prentice Panton said the probe into Peanuts Gas Station’s Sunday sales liquor license is only singling out local providers  since there are other places that are doing the same without being scrutinised.

Mr. Panton said his own customers have been asking him why his liquor store hasn’t been given the same go-ahead to sell alcohol on Sundays and he believes discrimination is at play as the gas station’s license is under scrutiny when other liquor providers aren’t.

“We should not be discriminating against the locals and saying that they can’t purchase alcohol at an afffordable price from liquor stores on Sunday. If you can go to the bars and drink and that’s legal and that’s fine then what is the difference, can somebody tell me what’s the difference,” Mr Panton said.

Mr. Panton said having liquor sales on Sundays could be a huge advantage for him after seeing the benefit to bars and hotels and says it could be the biggest shopping day since most people are off work.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: