C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Panton to supply Jamaican hospital with cannabis oil

August 14, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Local businessman Prentice Panton said he is close to inking a deal with Jamaica’s Health Ministry to supply that country with cannabis oil medication.

Mr. Panton said Jamaican hospital Hope Institute has expressed interest in his supplying the medication which is manufactured by Lions Garden.

The local businessman said he sent 10 fluid ounces as a sample to the hospital and said he is awaiting word from the hospital’s Head Doctor for approval.

She is currently on vacation but Mr. Panton said he expects plans to be finalised on the doctor’s  return.

“One of the Head doctors will lead doctors on the issue when she comes back. If she wants more we’re gonna give them like a gallon and they’re gonna look at ways of signing a contract with them hopefully where we will be able to supply the entire Health Ministry,” Mr. Panton explained.

Mr. Panton said his company in Jamaica is also ready to supply the cannabis oil medication in Cayman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: