Panton to supply Jamaican hospital with cannabis oil

Local businessman Prentice Panton said he is close to inking a deal with Jamaica’s Health Ministry to supply that country with cannabis oil medication.

Mr. Panton said Jamaican hospital Hope Institute has expressed interest in his supplying the medication which is manufactured by Lions Garden.

The local businessman said he sent 10 fluid ounces as a sample to the hospital and said he is awaiting word from the hospital’s Head Doctor for approval.

She is currently on vacation but Mr. Panton said he expects plans to be finalised on the doctor’s return.

“One of the Head doctors will lead doctors on the issue when she comes back. If she wants more we’re gonna give them like a gallon and they’re gonna look at ways of signing a contract with them hopefully where we will be able to supply the entire Health Ministry,” Mr. Panton explained.

Mr. Panton said his company in Jamaica is also ready to supply the cannabis oil medication in Cayman.

