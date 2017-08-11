C3 Pure Fibre
Paperwork filed, Bush battery charge dropped

August 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
House speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush’s  US legal woes have come to an end.

Broward County officials have formally filed the paperwork dropping the simple battery charge filed against him last month.

According to court documents shared with Cayman 27 no information was offered for the misdemeanor charge that was filed against him. Mr Bush was charged with simple battery after a casino employee alleged he touched her buttocks. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest on 17 July.

Opposition Leader Hon Ezzard Miller and other members of the opposition had called for Mr. Bush’s resignation as Speaker. We reached out to Mr Miller on this latest development. He is currently off island. He declined comment.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

