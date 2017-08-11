Peanuts welcomes investigation into liquor license

Attorneys representing Peanuts gas station owner Gary Rutty have welcomed the independent investigation into the granting of the liquor license to the Prospect gas station.

Yesterday Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, together with Commerce Minister Joey Hew, asked the internal audit unit to conduct an inquiry into how the liquor licencing board granted a license to the gas station permitting Sunday liquor sales.

Attorney Cline Glidden says the investigation, will add transparency on the matter and determine who is at fault.

“We look forward to getting a clearer understanding as to whether a mistake was made, whether a decision was made , whether a decision was made and then changed and obviously we look forward to getting clarification on the process that was followed,” said attorney, Cline Glidden.

Meanwhile Chairman of the liquor licensing board, Woody DaCosta declined to comment on the probe, saying it as an active investigation.

