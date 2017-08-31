Periwinkle touted as Cayman’s first LEED-certified housing development

Cayman’s first LEED-certified housing development breaks ground today near Grand Harbour.

The project team, and Finance and Economic Development Minister Roy McTaggart, used golden shovels to turn the first dirt on the 9-acre waterfront community.

The 20 cottages, 51 townhomes, (28 courtyard and 23 waterfront) and 10 luxury villas will have a modern Caymanian flair, and feature solar panels to harness clean energy from the sun.

“Over the course of the last few years, we took a lot of time and energy into trying to figure out what a good community would be, what a sustainable community would be, that’s why every home is LEED certified, every home will come with solar panels, it’s just a really unique community, and I think we put a lot of effort into it and it will show in the little details,” said Periwinkle Projects Manager Ryan Ostendorf.

Sustainability features in Periwinkle’s shared amenities, which includes open green space, running paths, and get this – a farm to table delivery programme.

