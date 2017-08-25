Poachers enticed by record-breaking turtle nesting numbers, says DOE

The Department of Environment’s turtle monitoring programme is already smashing records for nesting numbers for the year, and season’s end is still months away.

While the big numbers may be cause for excitement, the DOE says more turtles mean more poachers.

It’s been two and a half months since Cayman 27’s cameras caught up with DOE turtle intern Lucy Collyer on Seven Mile Beach on turtle patrol.

It was already a good year for turtle nesting, but in the weeks since, turtle nesting numbers have exploded.

“We have 572 nests around the Cayman Islands, and that’s including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac as well,” said Ms. Collyer.

That’s 345 nests on Grand Cayman, 44 on Cayman Brac, and 183 on Little Cayman, but Ms. Collyer warns the record numbers can also be misleading.

“Although we are seeing these record numbers of nests that doesn’t necessarily mean that we have over 300 individual turtles nesting on the shore here,” said Ms. Collyer.

Turtle poachers are finding the record number of turtles on Cayman’s beaches enticing. DOE Chief conservation officer Mark Orr told Cayman 27 poaching is on the rise.

“Unfortunately you are going to have those who are just criminal minded,and that’s just the way they want to make their money, and they really have no concern for the environment or for these animals who are endangered worldwide,” said Mr. Orr.

The DOE has confirmed at least five incidents of turtle poaching this year.

“I know for sure we’ve had two taken in West Bay because they were on one of the beaches that we patrol, we found the drag marks in the morning unfortunately when we were on a different beach guarding another turtle,” said Mr. Orr.

Mr. Orr said conservation officers are putting in long hours, often on their own time, patrolling the beaches and guarding vulnerable nesting females.

“We are literally patrolling every night now and we’re getting multiple turtles on a night, but that still doesn’t mean that our numbers are up where we can allow this kind of thing to happen,” said Mr. Orr.

“It’s just something that with our night patrols and working with the enforcement and the police, we can try to hopefully reduce the number of poachings actually happening across the island,” said Ms. Collyer.

Ms. Collyer said while poaching remains a threat, she’s curious to see if the trend in nesting numbers will continue for the rest of this season and beyond.

“We’re kind of in a state where we don’t quite know where we’re going but at the moment it’s just going up and up which is really good,” said Ms. Collyer.

An adult female usually lays about six or seven clutches in a season, and usually takes one or two seasons off between nesting years.

If you see poaching, report it. You can reach the DOE’s chief conservation officer at 916-4271, or just call 911.

Poachers face up to a half-million dollar fine and up to four years in prison.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

