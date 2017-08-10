C3 Pure Fibre
Police dispute rogue officer

August 9, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The RCIPS is today refuting reports from Jamaica that a man appearing in a Jamaica court for assaulting two women on a bus was ever employed here.

The Jamaica Observer reported that the man, Odain Simpson who was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary is a working police officer in Cayman.
RCIPS in a statement today says they have checked their records and can confirm Odain Simpson has never been employed by them. Mr. Simpson was arrested last week upon arrival in Jamaica for allegedly grabbing the throat of a woman during a passenger search on a bus in October 2012.

A female constable is also charged along with him for that incident.

Cayman police say the Jamaican Observer incorrectly stated the man was residing in the Cayman Islands and working as a police officer.

Felicia Rankin

