Crime News

Police investigate two multiple vehicle smashes

August 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are today (14 August) investigating two separate multi-vehicle crashes. In both instances, the victims escaped with minor injuries.

The first crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred around 1 am on Eastern Avenue at the intersection of Godfrey Nixon way.

Police say a Kia Sportage SUV and an Audi A-4 car were involved in that crash. A 35-year-old George Town man was arrested for drinking and driving and resisting arrest in that incident.

The second crash involved three vehicles; a white Toyota Trueno, a Dodge truck and a Kia motor car. That occurred just before 9 pm on the West Bay Road.

Police say they responded to a crash on West Bay Road, just past the Lawrence Blvd stop light where it appeared the white Toyota Trueno collided into the rear of a Dodge truck and into the front door of a Kia motor car heading in the opposite direction.

The Dodge truck flipped over into the middle of the roadway.

That accident prompted the temporary closure of West Bay Road until 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic management unit at 649-6254.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

