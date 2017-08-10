Police search for missing girls

Two Bodden Town girls are missing, one of them a 12-year-old girl, who was reported missing last month but later found by police.

Hayleigh Sciamonte, age 12, who was missing last month, but later found and Moteshia Mothen, age 14, were discovered missing from the home in which they are currently staying yesterday (9 August) just before 2 pm.

Ms Sciamonte was last seen wearing a white strapless blouse, grey and white joggers, a black jacket and black and pink sandals. She is 5 ft in height, slim build with light brown, below shoulder length hair and light brown complexion.

Ms Mothen was last seen wearing grey knickers, white blouse, grey jacket and black and white Nike sandals. She is 5 ft tall, slim build and of dark brown complexion. She has black, short and curly natural hair.

Please call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the tip-line at 949-7777 if you have any information.

