Crime News

Police search for missing girls

August 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Two Bodden Town girls are missing, one of them a 12-year-old girl, who was reported missing last month but later found by police.

Hayleigh Sciamonte, age 12, who was missing last month, but later found and Moteshia Mothen, age 14, were discovered missing from the home in which they are currently staying yesterday (9 August) just before 2 pm.

Ms Sciamonte was last seen wearing a white strapless blouse, grey and white joggers, a black jacket and black and pink sandals. She is 5 ft in height, slim build with light brown, below shoulder length hair and light brown complexion.

Ms Mothen was last seen wearing grey knickers, white blouse, grey jacket and black and white Nike sandals. She is 5 ft tall, slim build and of dark brown complexion. She has black, short and curly natural hair.

Please call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the tip-line at 949-7777 if you have any information.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

