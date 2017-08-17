Police warns teens after indecent pics shared on net

Indecent photos leaked on social media showcasing local teenagers have triggered a police investigation and a warning to the public.

Police say they were prompted to warn the public after reports were made about Instagram photos showcasing young women, some under the age of 18, together with demeaning comments about them.

Police say the page has since been removed from the site by the user.

The RCIPS is urging young people, especially young women to be mindful of taking and sharing indecent photos.

The police are also reminding the public that it is illegal to take, possess or distribute indecent photos of a child. The police also remind misuse the ICT network to abuse, harass, threaten or annoy a person.

