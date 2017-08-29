Police weekend crack down; 6 drunk drivers arrested

Six drunk drivers were arrested over the weekend as police continue to crack down on illegal behavior in the Eastern districts.

Police say yesterday (27 August) they carried out operations to address drunk driving, noise complaints, and unsafe boating practices.

Water, mobile and foot patrols were carried out in Rum Point, Starfish Point, and Kaibo, with two road blocks carried out in North Side and near Breakers.

Eight tickets were issued and two drivers were warned of prosecution for traffic offences. Marine patrols boarded two vessels, but did not find anything illegal.

Police say the exercises follow community complaints.

