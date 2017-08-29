C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Crime News

Police weekend crack down; 6 drunk drivers arrested

August 28, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Six drunk drivers were arrested over the weekend as police continue to crack down on illegal behavior in the Eastern districts.

Police say yesterday (27 August) they carried out operations to address drunk driving, noise complaints, and unsafe boating practices.

Water, mobile and foot patrols were carried out in Rum Point, Starfish Point, and Kaibo, with two road blocks carried out in North Side and near Breakers.

Eight tickets were issued and two drivers were warned of prosecution for traffic offences. Marine patrols boarded two vessels, but did not find anything illegal.

Police say the exercises follow community complaints.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: