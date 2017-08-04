Post election seminar discusses women in parliament

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (C.P.A) hosted a post election seminar at the Legislative Assembly Thursday morning (03 Aug).

C.P.A’s Secretary General, Mr. Akbar Khan said the Cayman Islands and other Commonwealth countries have made much progress in parliamentary procedures especially where the inclusion of women are concerned.

“There are some parliaments in the commonwealth where they are no women at all and my view as Secretary General is that in the 21st century to have a parliament which is the lifeblood of a nation not including women democracy has to be seen as incomplete,” Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Khan said 26% of women currently make up the legislators in Commonwealth countries and said the C.P.A. has a target of 30%.

