C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Post election seminar discusses women in parliament

August 3, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (C.P.A) hosted a post election seminar at the Legislative Assembly Thursday morning (03 Aug).

C.P.A’s Secretary General, Mr. Akbar Khan said the Cayman Islands and other Commonwealth countries have made much progress in parliamentary procedures especially where the inclusion of women are concerned.

“There are some parliaments in the commonwealth where they are no women at all and my view as Secretary General is that in the 21st century to have a parliament which is the lifeblood of a nation not including women democracy has to be seen as incomplete,” Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Khan said 26% of women currently make up the legislators in Commonwealth countries and said the C.P.A. has a target of 30%.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: